Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Suns on Sunday

To wrap-up the night in the NBA, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns tonight on ESPN.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Suns defeated the Lakers 108-90 on Dec. 21 at Crypto.com Arena. James scored a game-high 34 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3pt), while Booker led the Suns with 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3pt), nine rebounds, and seven assists. The Suns are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 230.

Lakers vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -8.5

The Lakers snapped their two-game losing streak with a much-needed win on Friday night against the Washington Wizards. James scored 50 points in the 13-point victory, giving him his second 50-point performance this month. Los Angeles will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s road games as they have lost nine straight away from Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers are 9-21 on the road this season and have lost their last three road games by an average of 12.3 points per game. Los Angeles is 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games and 9-9 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

As for Phoenix, they had their two-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 117-112 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Suns had won two consecutive games at home before they suffered a defeat to Toronto. Despite the defeat, Phoenix still has a solid home record at 28-8 this season. The Suns will not have Cameron Johnson for tonight’s game, who is out with a right quad contusion. Phoenix is 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Over/Under: Over 230

The first two times these teams played each other, the total points scored were 220 and 198. The total has gone over in four of the Lakers’ last five games, while the total has gone over in 12 of the Suns’ last 18 games. The Lakers are giving up 122.4 points per game in their last five road games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.