Who is on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Selection Sunday?

A loaded college basketball Saturday will feature plenty of teams on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament- Indiana vs Illinois Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament selection show is a little more than 24 hours away with plenty of participants to be decided as we get close to the Selection Show. The biggest bubble games for Saturday’s loaded college hoops slate include the following with the teams on the bubble.

Here’s a look at how bracketologists view the bubble as of Saturday morning. We’ve got brackets from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm, and BracketWag’s Shelby Mast.

Last four in without Dayton

MLunardi: Lunardi: Miami, Iowa State, Rutgers, Indiana
Palm: Texas A&M, Wyoming, Indiana, Notre Dame
Mast: Miami Wyoming, Davidson, Indiana

Last four in heading to Dayton

Lunardi: Notre Dame, Michigan Wyoming, Texas A&M
Palm: San Francisco, Notre Dame, BYU, Xavier
Mast: Rutgers, Texas A&M, Michigan, Notre Dame

First four out

Lunardi: SMU, Xavier, Oklahoma, Wake Forest
Palm: Michigan, Rutgers, SMU, Oklahoma
Mast: Xavier, SMU, BYU, Dayton

Next four out

Lunardi: Dayton, BYU, Saint Louis, VCU
Palm: Xavier, Wake Forest
Mast: Oklahoma, Wake Forest, Richmond, VCU

