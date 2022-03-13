Who won the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2021?

Sunday, March 13th will be Selection Sunday for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. But before we get to the new tournament, let’s take a look back at last year’s event. Due to COVID-19, the entire tournament was held across the city of San Antonio, Texas. The championship was held on April 4th at the Alamodome and featured the Stanford Cardinals taking on the Arizona Wildcats.

The Final Four in the 2021 Women’s Tournament consisted of three No. 1 seeds and a No. 3 seed. The South Carolina Gamecocks matched up with Stanford and UConn took on the 3-seeded Wildcats. Stanford eeked out the 66-65 win at the buzzer to reach the final. Arizona upset the Huskies 69-59 to make the title game. The other No. 1 seed, NC State, fell to 4-seeded Indiana in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Cardinals used the momentum from their Final Four game to clinch the championship game, 54-53. Arizona had the ball with six seconds left but wasn’t able to sink the buzzer-beater for the win. Guard Haley Jones led the team in scoring with 17 points. Forward Cameron Brink and guard Lexie Hall each added 10 points to help lead the Cardinals to their third championship in school history.