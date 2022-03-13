What time is the Selection Show on Sunday for the NCAA Women’s March Madness?

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Women’s Tournament is here! The annual show to reveal the bracket is scheduled for March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. We will soon find out where the 32 teams that receive automatic bids for winning their conference championship will be playing, as well as the remaining 36 at-large schools that will wait to hear their name. Yes, you read that number correctly. For the first time, the women's tournament is expanding to 68 teams featuring four play-in games.

With a huge week ahead, there is little guarantee for many programs across the country. We will begin with the First Four on March 16-17 at four different campus venues, as well as the First Round slate on March 18-21. The games will be televised on ESPN and its various networks.

The current bubble teams consist of schools such as Missouri, Florida State, Villanova, Dayton, Northwestern, Boston College, UCLA and DePaul. There will be plenty of national brands looking for a berth in the newly-expanded field.

March Madness bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN