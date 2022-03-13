How to watch Selection Sunday Show for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament online via live stream

On Sunday, March 13th we will have the selection show for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. This year will be historic for the sport because the field is expanding to 68 teams for the first time in history. The first round field will still be 64 teams, but there will be four play-in games similar to the format the Men’s NCAA Tournament has had since 2011. The selection show for the women’s tournament will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The likely No. 1 seeds are the South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, Louisville Cardinals and Stanford Cardinal. Stanford won the title in 2021 and will be looking to defend their reign and grab the fourth national title in program history.

Here is where you can tune in for the 2022 Selection Sunday show.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket reveal

Date: Sunday, March 13th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream link: WatchESPN

ESPN will stream the Women’s Selection Sunday show on the WatchESPN site and the ESPN app, but to do so requires a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable subscription, there are quite a few streaming services offering free trials for one or two weeks where you can see the bracket revealed in full.