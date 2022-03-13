NCAA bracket 2022: Full Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket for March Madness

Selection Sunday is finally here and the Women’s NCAA Tournament is set to get started later this week. The women’s field is being announced on ESPN and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET and we’ll be updating the entire bracket.
For the first time in the history of the women’s tournament, they are expanding the field to 68 teams. Similar to the style of the men’s tournament, they are adding four play-in games which will be played on Wednesday, March 16th and Thursday, March 17th. The first and second rounds will be played from Friday, March 18th to Monday, March 21st.
This year, the regionals will be held in Bridgeport, CT, Greensboro, NC, Wichita, KS and Spokane, WA will be held from March 25th-28th. The Final Four matchups will be held on April 1st and the championship will be Sunday, April 3rd at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN.
Bridgeport Regional (East)
No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 winner of Longwood/Mt. St. Mary’s
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer
No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass
No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton
No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State
Greensboro Regional (South)
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 winner of Howard/Incarnate Word
No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State
No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV
No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin
No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 winner of Dayton/DePaul
No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton
No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 South Florida
Wichita Regional (Midwest)
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai’i
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova
No. 7 Mississippi State vs. No. 10 South Dakota
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga
Spokane Regional (West)
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 winner of Missouri State/Florida State
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech