NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Bridgeport region bracket for 2022 March Madness

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with NC State taking the top seed in the Bridgeport region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Bridgeport Region

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 16 Longwood/Mount St. Mary’s

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 15 Mercer

No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 14 Charlotte

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 13 IUPUI

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 UMass

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton

No. 7 UCF vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 9 Kansas State

The Wolfpack will be the clear favorites in this region as the top seed, but there are some intriguing longshots worth looking into. The Sooners have been a balanced group with three players averaging at least 17.0 points per game and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee showed she’s capable of taking over a game when she set the record for most points in a women’s game earlier this year.

Notre Dame is always a threat even in what many in South Bend consider a down season, so the Irish could be worth picking. UConn will be a trendy pick ahead of NC State, but the injury situation of Paige Bueckers is one to watch. The Huskies are more than just Bueckers, but she’s the difference between a good and great team.