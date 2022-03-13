NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Spokane region bracket for the first round

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with Stanford taking the top seed in the Spokane region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Spokane Region

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware

No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State/Florida State

No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

The defending champions are in this region and have the top seed. Stanford will be a popular pick to repeat, especially with Cameron Brink leading the way again. Texas is always a solid program on the women’s side, so the Longhorns will likely take on some bets to advance out of this region.

Maryland is capable of causing some chaos here with Angel Reese leading the way. She’s a matchup concern for any opponent. However, the Terrapins do have a tough opening game against Delaware and Jasmine Dickey, the nation’s third-leading scorer. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see many upsets in this region when it comes to who makes it out. It’ll likely be Stanford and Texas for a spot in the Final Four.