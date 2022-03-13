 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Spokane region bracket for the first round

We take a look at how the bracket for the Spokane Region has come together ahead of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including a preview of what and how to watch following Selection Sunday.

By kate.magdziuk
NCAA Womens Basketball: Pac-12 Conference Tournament Semifinals Stanford vs Colorado
Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink celebrates after a scoring play against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with Stanford taking the top seed in the Spokane region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Spokane Region

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 16 Montana State
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 Fairfield
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Jackson State
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 13 Delaware
No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Missouri State/Florida State
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 10 Arkansas
No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech

The defending champions are in this region and have the top seed. Stanford will be a popular pick to repeat, especially with Cameron Brink leading the way again. Texas is always a solid program on the women’s side, so the Longhorns will likely take on some bets to advance out of this region.

Maryland is capable of causing some chaos here with Angel Reese leading the way. She’s a matchup concern for any opponent. However, the Terrapins do have a tough opening game against Delaware and Jasmine Dickey, the nation’s third-leading scorer. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see many upsets in this region when it comes to who makes it out. It’ll likely be Stanford and Texas for a spot in the Final Four.

