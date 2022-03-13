NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Greensboro region bracket for the first round

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with South Carolina taking the top seed in the Greensboro region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Greensboro Region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Howard/Incarnate Word

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Illinois State

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 UT Arlington

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 UNLV

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 12 Stephen F. Austin

No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Dayton/DePaul

No. 7 Colorado vs. No. 10 Creighton

No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 USF

South Carolina is the clear cut favorite coming out of this region and will have a chip on its shoulder after falling to Kentucky in last week’s SEC Tournament title game. They’ll have stiff competition from No. 2 seed Iowa, who has been led by player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark.

No. 8 Miami could play the role of a potential spoiler if matched up against the Gamecocks in the second-round. The Hurricanes made a surprise run to the ACC Tournament final.