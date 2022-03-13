 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Wichita region bracket for the first round

We take a look at how the bracket for the Wichita Region has come together ahead of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, including a preview of what and how to watch following Selection Sunday.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinals - Miami v Louisville William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with Louisville taking the top seed in the Wichita region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Wichita Region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany
No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai’i
No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont
No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova
No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota
No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

Led by Hailey Van Lith, Louisville tops the Wichita region and edges Baylor, who comes in at the two-seed. Many thought that Baylor would grab a one-seed even with its loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.

Tennessee will be a strong contender as a four-seed and a potential sleeper is seven-seeded Ole Miss, who clocked in 23 victories this year.

