NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Wichita region bracket for the first round

The 2022 women’s March Madness bracket is set, with Louisville taking the top seed in the Wichita region. Here’s a look at all at the matchups in this region.

2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Wichita Region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Albany

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawai’i

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 American

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Buffalo

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 Belmont

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 11 Villanova

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota

No. 8 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Gonzaga

Led by Hailey Van Lith, Louisville tops the Wichita region and edges Baylor, who comes in at the two-seed. Many thought that Baylor would grab a one-seed even with its loss to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.

Tennessee will be a strong contender as a four-seed and a potential sleeper is seven-seeded Ole Miss, who clocked in 23 victories this year.