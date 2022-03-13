How many teams are in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament?

March Madness is here and the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is ahead. Before we get into the action, on Sunday, March 13th we will have the Selection Show to find out the field for the bracket. For the first time in history, the women’s field will expand to 68 teams as they add four play-in games to precede the first round. The Selection Show will air at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Once the selection show wraps up, we will have a tournament bracket! The new play-in games will be held on March 16-17 and the first round will officially get underway on Friday, March 18th.

The projected No. 1 seeds are the South Carolina Gamecocks, NC State Wolfpack, Lousiville Cardinals and Stanford Cardinal. South Carolina won the tournament in 2017, Stanford are the reigning champs, Louisville was the runner-up in 2013, and despite plenty of terrific seasons of late, NC State hasn’t ever made the championship game.