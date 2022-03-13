 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of East region

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the East region to make the Final Four.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament-Tennessee vs Kentucky Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The East region is loaded at the top headlined by the defending champion Baylor Bears as the top seed with the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 2 seed.

Despite being the second seed, Kentucky is the favorite to come out of this region with +160 odds with Baylor getting +200 odds. The Purdue Boilermakers are getting +350 odds with the UCLA Bruins at +600 before a drop off in odds.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East region to reach the Final Four.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kentucky +160
Baylor +200
Purdue +350
UCLA +600
Texas +1400
North Carolina +1700
Saint Mary’s +2000
Marquette +2200
Murray State +3000
Indiana +3000
Virginia Tech +3000
San Francisco +4000
Wyoming +5000
Yale +10000
Akron +20000
Saint Peter’s +20000
Norfolk State +20000

