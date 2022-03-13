Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of East region

The East region is loaded at the top headlined by the defending champion Baylor Bears as the top seed with the Kentucky Wildcats as the No. 2 seed.

Despite being the second seed, Kentucky is the favorite to come out of this region with +160 odds with Baylor getting +200 odds. The Purdue Boilermakers are getting +350 odds with the UCLA Bruins at +600 before a drop off in odds.

Below is a look at the full list of odds for every team in the East region to reach the Final Four.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kentucky +160

Baylor +200

Purdue +350

UCLA +600

Texas +1400

North Carolina +1700

Saint Mary’s +2000

Marquette +2200

Murray State +3000

Indiana +3000

Virginia Tech +3000

San Francisco +4000

Wyoming +5000

Yale +10000

Akron +20000

Saint Peter’s +20000

Norfolk State +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.