Who has the best odds to reach Final Four out of the West region

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is finally here! With Selection Sunday in the books, we know who is playing who on the way to the NCAA Championship Game in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 4th. The teams in the West region are going to have their work cut out for them as they were lucky enough to draw the overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs. A spot in the Final Four from the West could come down to Gonzaga or Duke, but the fun of March is that anything can happen.

The Bulldogs are favored to make the Final Four with -120 odds and these are the best odds of any of the 68 teams in the tournament field. Duke has the fifth-best odds with +240 while No. 3 seed Texas Tech has +500 odds. No. 4 seed Arkansas has +900 odds to make the Final Four and that is all the teams in this region with better than +1000 odds.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gonzaga: -120

Duke: +240

Texas Tech: +500

Arkansas: +900

UConn: +1200

Alabama: +1400

Michigan State: +2000

Boise State: +3000

Memphis: +2000

Davidson: +5000

Rutgers: +5000

Notre Dame: +3000

New Mexico State: +10000

Vermont: +10000

Montana State: +20000

CS Fullerton: +20000

Georgia State: +10000

