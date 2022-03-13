Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest Region

The Midwest region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is defined by one college basketball blueblood standing over a field of upstart programs that could make a serious run towards New Orleans if things break right.

That one blueblood is top-seeded Kansas, who has the best odds too reach the Final Four at +180. The Jayhawks just captured another Big 12 Tournament champion and will be heavy contenders with Ochai Agbaji playing the way he’s playing. Behind them are No. 2 seed Auburn at +350 and No. 5 seed Iowa at +750. The oddsmakers have more confidence in the Big Ten Tournament champion Hawkeyes making a run to the Final Four than No. 3 seed Wisconsin at +1200 and No. 4 seed Providence at +2000

Here are the odds to reach the Final Four, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas +180

Auburn +350

Iowa +750

Wisconsin +1200

LSU +1800

USC +1800

Providence +2000

Miami +3000

San Diego State +4000

Iowa State +5000

Creighton +5000

South Dakota State +8000

Richmond +9000

Colgate +20000

Jacksonville State +20000

Texas Southern +20000

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +20000

