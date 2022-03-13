 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the Midwest Region

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the Midwest region to make the Final Four.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament-Kansas vs Texas Tech William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Midwest region of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is defined by one college basketball blueblood standing over a field of upstart programs that could make a serious run towards New Orleans if things break right.

That one blueblood is top-seeded Kansas, who has the best odds too reach the Final Four at +180. The Jayhawks just captured another Big 12 Tournament champion and will be heavy contenders with Ochai Agbaji playing the way he’s playing. Behind them are No. 2 seed Auburn at +350 and No. 5 seed Iowa at +750. The oddsmakers have more confidence in the Big Ten Tournament champion Hawkeyes making a run to the Final Four than No. 3 seed Wisconsin at +1200 and No. 4 seed Providence at +2000

Here are the odds to reach the Final Four, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kansas +180
Auburn +350
Iowa +750
Wisconsin +1200
LSU +1800
USC +1800
Providence +2000
Miami +3000
San Diego State +4000
Iowa State +5000
Creighton +5000
South Dakota State +8000
Richmond +9000
Colgate +20000
Jacksonville State +20000
Texas Southern +20000
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi +20000

