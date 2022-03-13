Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the South Region

We’ve got a bracket for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which means a month of craziness, upsets and a national champion. Here’s a look at the South Region for this year’s tournament, which features Arizona as the No. 1 seed.

Arizona is +100 to make the Final Four, making it the team with the best odds to get out of the region. Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the South, is listed at +550 while No. 3 seed Tennessee is +500. This means the oddsmakers have bit more confidence in the Volunteers than the Wildcats of Villanova.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona: +100

Villanova: +550

Tennessee: +500

Illinois: +800

Houston: +800

Colorado State: +3000

Ohio State: +1500

Seton Hall: +4000

TCU: +3000

Loyola-Chicago: +3000

Michigan: +2500

UAB: +20000

Chattanooga: +6000

Longwood: +10000

Jacksonville State: +20000

Wright State or Bryant: +20000

