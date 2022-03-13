 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Who has the best and worst odds to reach the Final Four out of the South Region

We run down the full list of odds for each team in the South region to make the Final Four.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Basketball: PAC-12 Conference Championship
Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin is named Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got a bracket for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, which means a month of craziness, upsets and a national champion. Here’s a look at the South Region for this year’s tournament, which features Arizona as the No. 1 seed.

Arizona is +100 to make the Final Four, making it the team with the best odds to get out of the region. Villanova, the No. 2 seed in the South, is listed at +550 while No. 3 seed Tennessee is +500. This means the oddsmakers have bit more confidence in the Volunteers than the Wildcats of Villanova.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona: +100
Villanova: +550
Tennessee: +500
Illinois: +800
Houston: +800
Colorado State: +3000
Ohio State: +1500
Seton Hall: +4000
TCU: +3000
Loyola-Chicago: +3000
Michigan: +2500
UAB: +20000
Chattanooga: +6000
Longwood: +10000
Jacksonville State: +20000
Wright State or Bryant: +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation