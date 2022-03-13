Pick against the spread, over/under for Iowa-Purdue on Sunday

The final game of the college basketball season before the postseason tournaments begin decides who will get the Big Ten’s bid to the NCAA Tournament with Iowa and Purdue doing battle in Indianapolis.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs Purdue Boilermakers (-1.5, 148)

Both teams enter ranked in the top five among Division I teams in points scored on a per possession basis with Iowa having scored at least 75 points in 11 of their last 12 games.

Both of these teams also have not been in great form on defense with both rated 135th or worse in points allowed on a per possession basis with Iowa also allowing 12.1 points per 100 possessions more in a road or neutral court environment than at home.

Both teams have been so consistent on defense thanks to their 3-point shooting not experiencing a drop off away from home with Iowa shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc away from home compared to 36.5% in Iowa City and Purdue 38.5% 3-point shooting away from home ranks 10th in the country.

Sunday’s matchup also features one of the country’s most prolific scorers in Keegan Murray, who is fourth in the country in points per game with 23.4 while Purdue has among their top five scorers that have made at least one 3-point shot this season four shooting over 39.5% from the outside.

In both meetings this season each team has gotten to at least 70 points with the most recent show down being an 83-73 Purdue win and with the way Iowa has been playing games this season, Sunday sets up to be a shoot out.

The Play: Iowa vs Purdue Over 148

