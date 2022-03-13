March Madness 2022: Get your blank printable bracket for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament gets started in just a few short days. Conference tournaments wrap up Sunday afternoon and then we find out who has earned a bid in the 68-team women’s bracket.

The women’s Selection Sunday announcement show airs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The first ever women’s First Four follows starting on Wednesday March 16 and Thursday March 17. The first round of the women’s tournament tips off Friday afternoon. The first games will start Wednesday, but for bracket purposes, most contests don’t require submissions until the first round games on Friday.

Once the full field is announced, we’ll have a full bracket with the 32 first round matchups. We’ll update this article with a PDF for that so you can start printing out brackets to get your contest entries together. They’ll announce all four regions early in the show and you can either wait for analysis, or dive right in to making your picks. Best of luck!