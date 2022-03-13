John Collins, Dillon Brooks, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 13

There are eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, which is a bit heavy given it is Selection Sunday for March Madness. There’s a doubleheader in the afternoon on ABC and one primetime game on ESPN. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 13

Nerlens Noel (foot) OUT

Obi Toppin (hamstring) questionable

With Noel out and Toppin questionable, look for the Knicks to give Mitchell Robinson and R.J. Barrett more run. Evan Fournier might also get additional minutes on the wing.

LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) OUT

Kyrie Irving (mandate) OUT

Aldridge is out with a hip injury, while the mandate keeps Irving off the court. Nic Claxton, Patty Mills and Seth Curry are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats for the Nets in this game.

Robert Covington (personal) OUT

Covington sits again, so Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard are all due to get more wing minutes. Those are the value plays in fantasy/DFS formats Sunday.

Killian Hayes (groin) questionable

If Hayes doesn’t go, it means more ball-handling duties for Cade Cunningham. Cory Joseph could be in the mix for some extra minutes as well.

Jalen Brunson (thigh) questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (arm) questionable

If Brunson and Finney-Smith both sit, the Mavericks will likely deploy Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie in more rotations. Those two are worth snagging in fantasy/DFS lineups for Sunday’s contest.

Mo Bamba (calf) questionable

Bamba is questionable with a calf issue. If he sits, it’ll be Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner operating in Orlando’s frontcourt. This is a tough matchup for either player but the minutes will be there if Bamba is out.

John Collins (finger, foot) questionable

Collins is dealing with two issues, which means either could flare up and cause him to sit. Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari are worth looking into as value options if Collins is out.

Christian Wood (illness) available

Wood is back after a stint with an illness. He’s going to be the primary offensive option in Houston, and is worth adding in fantasy/DFS lineups.

CJ McCollum (protocols) OUT

McCollum remains in protocols, and the Pelicans are still without Brandon Ingram. This means more looks for Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham.

Dillon Brooks (ankle) questionable

Brooks is questionable and will be a big add for the Grizzlies once he’s back at 100 percent. If he is in, he’ll likely have a minutes cap. That means Desmond Bane remains a high-end play for at least a few more games.

Tre Mann (ankle) questionable

Mann is a high-upside value option due to his ability to get hot from deep, but he’s questionable. Aaron Wiggins is a potential filler play if Mann is out.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) questionable

Malik Monk (shoulder) probable

All three of these players should be ready to go. James has been on fire offensively and is a lock for fantasy/DFS contests if he’s officially in.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Johnson is out once again, which elevates Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges in fantasy/DFS lineups.