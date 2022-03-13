NIT Selection Show: Bracket, start time, live stream, teams, how to watch for 2022

Selection Sunday has arrived! The bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will arrive in the 6 p.m. ET hour on CBS and we can begin to make our bracket picks for March Madness.

However, the 6 p.m. Selection Show is not the end of the brackets. The women’s bracket will be unveiled at 8 p.m. and the men’s and women’s NIT will be unveiled at 9 p.m. ET. It appears the 64-team women’s NIT will be posted at WomensNIT.com. The 32-team men’s NIT will be announced on ESPN.

The NIT consists of teams that came up short of the NCAA Tournament. The tournament is mostly at-large teams, but there is also an automatic bid process available. If you win your regular season conference title but lose in the postseason conference tournament, you gain an automatic bid to the NIT if you are not selected to the NCAA Tournament as an at-large candidate. Here’s a list of teams with those automatic bids.

Date: Sunday, March 13

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: Watch ESPN and ESPN+