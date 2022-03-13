Report: Ben Howland fired by Mississippi State, will coach team in NIT

Glenn Guilbeau of Outkick reported on Sunday that Mississippi State will part ways with head coach. He becomes the fourth SEC head coach fired following their exit from the conference tournament this past week.

Breaking ... Mississippi State coach Ben Howland is the fourth SEC men's basketball coach in 4 days to be let go:https://t.co/DfnT9nA67y — Glenn Guilbeau (@LSUBeatTweet) March 13, 2022

Guilbeau also reported that he will stick around to coach the team in the NIT should they receive a bid.

Howland arrived to Mississippi State in 2015 following his decade-long stint at UCLA and while he had relative success in Starkville, MS, he was unable to get the Bulldogs into the upper-tier of the SEC. Posting a 134-97 record during his tenure there, he took MSU to NIT twice and the NCAA Tournament just once. The Bulldogs fell to Memphis in last year’s NIT championship game.

As mentioned before, Mississippi State joins Missouri, Georgia, and LSU as SEC teams now searching for a new head coach. The conference is becoming increasingly competitive across the board when it comes to coaching hires and when you’re swimming in television revenue, you might as well hunt for the best in you’re second biggest revenue sport.