Luka Doncic available to return Sunday vs. Celtics with hamstring injury

The Mavericks PG tried to play through the issue but eventually went to the locker room.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball during the game against the Boston Celtics on March 13, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: According to the broadcast, Doncic is available to return Sunday. We’ll see how much run he gets with a hamstring issue but that’s good news for the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks saw point guard Luka Doncic go to the locker room Sunday against the Boston Celtics with a hamstring injury. Doncic tried to play through the issue at first but eventually had to go to the locker room.

This is obviously a huge blow for the Mavericks, who are fighting for playoff position in the Western conference. Doncic has not been quite like the preseason MVP favorite he was projected to be, but the point guard is doing everything to keep this team afloat. He’s not getting MVP buzz despite putting up stellar numbers.

If Doncic cannot return, look for Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith to take on bigger roles offensively. Trey Burke could also be in line for bigger minutes if Doncic misses extended time.

As far as betting on the Mavericks goes, this team has found a way to win without Doncic against lesser opponents. If Dallas is playing a weaker team, you can still back the Mavs despite Doncic’s injury concerns.

