Report: Georgia to hire Mike White from Florida

Just before we find out the NCAA Tournament field, Jon Rothstein broke major news that Georgia has poached head coach Mike White from Florida to be its next head coach. The Bulldogs parted ways with Tom Crean this week following a first-round exit from the SEC Tournament.

The decision to poach White from an SEC rival is a curious one considering that some considered his tenure at Florida to be fading. Through seven years, he posted a 142-88 record but have failed to crack 20 wins in each of the last three seasons.

However, UGA is looking to start a new chapter after Crean massively underachieved in his four years in Athens, GA. He posted a dismal 47-75 record throughout his tenure as the Bulldogs failed to reach a postseason tournament in all four years. The program hit rock bottom this season with a 6-26 mark, leaving administrators at the SEC program with no choice but to give him the boot.