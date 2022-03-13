Printable 2022 NCAA March Madness bracket

Here is the complete bracket for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in a format that will work perfectly for passing out amongst your friends.

If you’re participating in an office pool, for entertainment purposes only of course, this has all 68 teams ready to go so you can follow along with your predictions over the next three weeks and 67 games that will make work stop for buzzer beaters, Cinderellas, and upsets that make March so magical.

You can watch all of March Madness across the four networks of CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV, as well as via streaming on Paramount Plus. It’s the greatest day three weeks of the year, and we’ve heard that some folks might also place a wager or two on the outcome of the events as well.

While the First Four begins on Tuesday evening, the First Round tips off just after 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 17th. It’s the best St. Patrick’s Day ever, as we’ll have basketball all day long for the next four days.

Here’s your bracket, and enjoy the NCAA Tournament!