Free agent wide receiver Michael Gallup re-signs with Dallas Cowboys

Free Agent wide receiver Michael Gallup is returning to the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year $62.5 million deal, per Adam Schefter. This comes on the heels of the recent trade of former teammate Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns which was a move that freed up plenty of cap space for the Cowboys. Gallup will be alongside teammate CeeDee Lamb as the team’s top pass-catchers for the upcoming season.

Gallup, who turned 26 in March, now has a deal that will take him into his 30s with the Cowboys. He was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State University. In his career so far, Gallup has played in 55 games and he has caught 193 receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns.

2021 was a tough year for Gallup. He suffered a calf injury in Week 1 that landed him on IR. He returned on November 13th, but then in Week 17 he suffered a torn ACL and was put back on IR ending his season. The Cowboys must expect him to make a full recovery with the kind of payday that he just locked in.