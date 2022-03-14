History of 3 vs. 14 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

We all love upsets in the NCAA Tournament, but how often do they actually happen? Below we take a look at the history of the 3 vs 14 seed matchup.

History of 3 vs. 14 seed matchup in NCAA Tournament

According to NCAA.com, since the NCAA Tournament field expanded back in 1985, the 14 seed is 22-122 against the 3-seed. Since the 2014 NCAA Tournament, we have seen five 14 seeds pull off the upset. Most recently in last season’s tournament, Abilene Christian beat Texas 53-52.

A big 14-over-3 seed upset that stands out was Georgia State over Baylor in 2015, when RJ Hunter hit the game-winning three at the buzzer to give the Panthers the win. Most people remember it as Ron Hunter falling out of his chair watching his son hit the game-winning shot.

Here are the 3-14 matchups in the 2022 NCAA Tournament:

West: No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State

South: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood

East: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale

Midwest: No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate

As referenced above, only five 3-seeds have lost in the first round of the tournament since 2014. That seems like a pretty high number for an 8-year span, and certainly there won’t be any favorites amongst this group.

If one was to pull the trick off, it might be the Colgate Raiders who are a 7.5-point underdog to the Wisconsin Badgers. They’re the only single-digit dog amongst this group, and have a senior-laden team that played in the NCAA Tournament last season.