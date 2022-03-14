Has a No. 16 seed ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?

We’re finally to March. Over the next two weeks, we will see every team battle it out in their conference tournament trying to get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and for teams who are likely already in, trying to boost their resume for a higher seed. Below we take a look at the history of the 1 vs 16 seed matchup.

No. 16 seeds are 1-143 all-time. According to NCAA.com, there have only been 15 games between 1 and 16 seeds decided by 10 points or less. Besides the biggest upset in college basketball, the last close game between a 16 seed and 1 seed was in 2014 where Arizona beat Webber State 68-59. However, in 2018, the UMBC Retrievers shocked the world in their blowout win over the number one overall seed Virginia Cavaliers.

No. 16 UMBC 74, No. 1 Virginia 54

This game remains unforgettable to me because UMBC is in my hometown. They were led by Jairus Lyles, who was tremendous in the postseason that year. Lyles hit a game winning three-pointer with less then 10 seconds left to take down Vermont in the America East conference championship.

Heading into the first round, nobody thought UMBC had a shot and why would they? A 16 seed had never beaten a 1 seed in history and the fact that it was against the number one overall seed made it even tougher. The Retrievers were scared at all however. From tip-off until the clock hit zero, they dominated Virginia. Beating the 1 seed was a major upset itself, but winning in dominant fashion by a score of 74-54 is insane.

