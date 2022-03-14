What’s the best performance by a No. 10 seed coming into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

We’re finally to March. It’s typically the best time of the year where we typically have March Madness, MLB, NBA, and NHL. Not so much baseball this season unfortunately, but March will be extremely exciting this season in college basketball. Below we take a look at the best performance all-time by 10 seeds.

The 10 seeded teams for the 2022 NCAA Tournament include Davidson, Loyola-Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. Sister Jean is back in the dance and will look to bust some more brackets. Davidson also has some history of making noise in the tournament via a little guy named Stephen Curry.

The best performance by a 10 seed was Syracuse in 2016. After nearly missing the NCAA Tournament, the Orange went on a run to the Final Four. The path was easier than normal for a 10 seed as they beat 7 seed Dayton, 15 seed Middle Tennessee, and 11 seed Gonzaga. In the Elite 8, they had a huge win over 1 seed Virginia. They lost to North Carolina in the semifinal for the third straight time that season.

In last year's tournament, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, VCU, and Maryland were the 10 seeds. While Virginia Tech and VCU lost, Rutgers and Maryland made it to the Round of 32.