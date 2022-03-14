 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What’s the best performance by a No. 9 seed coming into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

We take a look at the best performances by the 9-seed.

By BenHall1
Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks out toward forward Nate Reuvers (35) during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports

We’re finally to March. It’s typically the best time of the year where we typically have March Madness, MLB, NBA, and NHL. Not so much baseball this season unfortunately, but March will be extremely exciting this season in college basketball. Below we take a look at the best performance all-time by 9 seeds.

The 9-seeded teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament includes Memphis, TCU, Marquette, and Creighton.

The best performance by a 9 seed was Wichita State in 2013. The Shockers made the Four and fell just short to Louisville who went onto win the National Championship. Wichita State had some extremely impressive wins on their way to the Final Four as they beat 8 seed Pittsburgh, 1 seed Gonzaga, 13 seed La Salle, and 2 seed Ohio State.

In last years tournament, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Missouri, and St. Bonaventure were the 9 seeds. Wisconsin was the only team in this group to win, but they lost 76-63 to Baylor in the Round of 32.

More From DraftKings Nation