What’s the best performance by a No. 9 seed coming into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

We’re finally to March. It’s typically the best time of the year where we typically have March Madness, MLB, NBA, and NHL. Not so much baseball this season unfortunately, but March will be extremely exciting this season in college basketball. Below we take a look at the best performance all-time by 9 seeds.

The 9-seeded teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament includes Memphis, TCU, Marquette, and Creighton.

The best performance by a 9 seed was Wichita State in 2013. The Shockers made the Four and fell just short to Louisville who went onto win the National Championship. Wichita State had some extremely impressive wins on their way to the Final Four as they beat 8 seed Pittsburgh, 1 seed Gonzaga, 13 seed La Salle, and 2 seed Ohio State.

In last years tournament, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Missouri, and St. Bonaventure were the 9 seeds. Wisconsin was the only team in this group to win, but they lost 76-63 to Baylor in the Round of 32.