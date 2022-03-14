What’s the best performance by a No. 8 seed coming into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

We’re finally to March. It’s typically the best time of the year where we typically have March Madness, MLB, NBA, and NHL. Not so much baseball this season unfortunately, but March will be extremely exciting this season in college basketball. Below we take a look at the best performance all-time by 8 seeds.

The 8-seed teams for the 2022 NCAA Tournament include Boise State, Seton Hall, North Carolina and San Diego State.

The best performance by an 8 seed was by far Villanova in 1985. The Wildcats are the only 8 seed to win a National Championship. In the NCAA Tournament, Villanova beat 9 seed Dayton, 1 seed Michigan, 5 seed Maryland, 2 seed North Carolina, 2 seed Memphis, and number one overall seeded Georgetown. That is an extremely impressive group of wins and they did it in a month.

In last years tournament, Loyola Chicago, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and LSU were the 8 seeds. Every team but North Carolina won their first round matchup. Loyola Chicago was the only team in the group to make it passed the Round of 32. They lost to Oregon State 58-65 in the Sweet 16.