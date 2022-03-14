What’s the best performance by a No. 7 seed coming into the 2022 NCAA Tournament?

With March Madness set to begin, it’s time to look at some of the teams in the middle of the pack which could make a run to the Final Four. We break down the best performances by No. 7 seeds here.

The 7-seeded teams in the 2022 NCAA Tournament include Michigan State, Ohio State, Murray State and USC.

The all-time best performance by a No. 7 seed is UConn. The Huskies were arguably under-seeded but did need overtime in their first game against Saint Joseph’s. Led by Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright, UConn was able to pull off an improbable tournament run. The Huskies beat No. 8 Kentucky in the final that year, making it the first championship game to not include a 1, 2 or 3 seed.

Last year’s No. 7 seeds went 1-2, with No. 7 Oregon getting a forfeit win over VCU due to COVID issues in the Rams program. The Ducks went on to blast Iowa to make the Sweet 16. No. 7 Florida won its first game against Virginia Tech but lost in the round of 32 to Oral Roberts. Both No. 7 Clemson and No. 7 UConn lost in the opening game to No. 10 Rutgers and No. 10 Maryland, respectively.