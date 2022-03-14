Mitch Trubisky to sign 2-year contract with Steelers, per report

Former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky will sign a 2-year deal with the Steelers, per a report from Mike Garafolo.

When Trubisky was drafted by the Bears second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, it seemed like a massive reach. That thought proved to be true, as he was never really able to find consistent success in the Windy City. Though that realistically could have been more about coaching than it was about him as a player.

He did help lead Chicago to two playoff appearances, doing the heavy lifting for the offense in an exciting 11-3 2018 campaign, which he was never really able to capture the momentum from. He’s 0-2 all-time in playoff games as well and signed a free agent one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to sit behind Josh Allen last season.

2021 performance

As a backup to one of the most electric and surprisingly durable quarterbacks currently in the NFL, he didn’t see the field very often, but when he did it was fine yet unremarkable. He appeared in six games, threw eight passes and completed six of them for 43 yards and an interception. The only time he was coming into the game was when Buffalo was ahead by a significant margin, so passing wasn’t the priority. He also ran the ball 13 times for 24 yards and hit paydirt once.

What it means for Steelers

Trubisky has ability, but it often doesn’t come out until his team is down 20 points. His skill as a rusher will be an extremely new dynamic for the Steelers and really, nobody is going to be as bad as Ben Roethlisberger was last season.