Christian Kirk to sign with Jaguars for 4-years, $84 million, per report.

Update: Wow, Kirk will receive a lot of cash from the Jaguars, per Adam Schefter. The details of the contract, including guaranteed money are not yet know, but on the surface, $84 million for 4 years is a good chunk.

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Wide receiver Christian Kirk is heading out of the desert after four seasons and will sign l with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a report by Ian Rapoport.

Kirk, a 2018 second-round pick out of Texas A&M has been with Arizona his entire career. He’s been steadily productive but never had an incredible breakout season. He’s definitely been in a crowded WR room, especially with AJ Green and DeAndre Hopkins coming into the fold over the last couple of years. His worst season ever was still decent, though finishing with three touchdowns and just over 500 yards his rookie campaign.

2021 performance

He’s gotten better and better each season, peaking last season. While he was one off his career-high in touchdowns with eight, he hit a new career-high in yards with 982. It was also the first time he was able to stay healthy for an entire season, appearing in all 17 games. He had never played more than 14 in any other season up until that point.

What it means for Jaguars

The Jaguars needed help for Trevor Lawrence and they are getting him a strong target in Kirk. There were a lot of mouths to feed in Arizona, along with one of the best receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins. Kirk could easily end up as Lawrence’s No. 1 for a long time to come.