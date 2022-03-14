Chase Edmonds to sign two-year contract with Dolphins, per report

Former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has signed a two-year, $12,6 million deal with the Miami Dolphins, per Adam Schefter.

Edmonds’ 2021 performance

Edmonds had his best year of running the football this past season, despite sharing carries with James Conner. The 25-year-old running back recorded a career-high 592 yards on 116 carries and two touchdowns. He was also a factor in the passing game with 43 receptions (53 targets) for 311 yards.

What it means for the Dolphins

The Dolphins’ lack of a consistent run game hindered the offense in 2021 and now they have a nice running back option to pair with Myles Gaskin. Gaskin produced just 612 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season but a lot of those struggles could be attributed to offensive line woes as well.

The presence of Edmonds and Gaskin in the backfield will take some pressure off of third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he takes the reigns under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.