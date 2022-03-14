Ryan Jensen to sign three-year contract with Buccaneers, per report

Free agent center Ryan Jensen agreed to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s reported to be a 3-year deal worth up to $39 million. Jensen will continue his tenure in Tampa after spending the last four seasons with the organization, helping them win Super Bowl 55.

2021 performance

Jensen started his career with the Baltimore Ravens. A sixth-round pick in 2013, he was a backup until taking over the full-time pivot job in 2016, starting all 16 games that season. He signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2018. Jensen was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career in 2021. A prized free agent, Jensen has quietly been a key part of the Bucs’ high-flying offense since signing there.

What it means for the Buccaneers

This move came just hours after quarterback Tom Brady announced that he was ending his brief retirement to re-join the Buccaneers, so it’s no surprise that his prized center would decide to re-up with the organization. The offensive line has taken a few blows with the retirement of Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa signing with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. Still, with Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen helping protect Brady, they still have a solid foundation.