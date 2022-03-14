Brandon Scherff to sign contract with Jaguars, per report

Free agent offensive guard Brandon Scherff and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Originally drafted by Washington in 2015, he spent the last seven years of his career there.

2021 performance

This was finally Scherff’s chance to test the open market, where top-flight interior linemen are always in high demand. Washington used the franchise tag to hang onto him for two seasons in a row prior to this one.

Scherff is one of the best guards in the game, when he’s healthy. Unfortunately, he has not been able to stay on the field for a full season since 2016. He played in 11 games last year, but still earned a respectable 73.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Scherff excels in both pass and run blocking, and he’ll be a key addition for his new team.

What it means for Jaguars

New head coach Doug Pederson is making it a point of emphasis to build up the offensive line with the Jags tagging Cam Robinson and signing Schreff. If the veteran offensive guard can stay healthy, which has been his bug-a-boo recently, it will help the Jaguars in a division that features tough defensive lines in Tennessee and Indianapolis.