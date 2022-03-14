 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Emmanuel Ogbah to re-sign 4-year contract with Dolphins, per report

The Dolphins keep their EDGE rusher from going into free agency.

By DKNation Staff Updated

Emmanuel Ogbah #91 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after defeating the at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The free agent pass rusher who spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins will return and reportedly get a 4-year contract worth $65 million, and $32 million guaranteed.

2021 performance

Ogbah is coming off the best two seasons of his career. He recorded nine sacks last season in Miami, the second year in a row he totaled that many. Prior to that, his career-best was 5.5 sacks in a season. He also had 86 hurries and 15 passes batted down, according to Pro Football Focus, during his two-year stint with the Dolphins.

Before signing with the Dolphins in 2020, Ogbah spent one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the second half of the 2019 season, but recovered for a career rebound with the Dolphins.

What it means for Miami

The Dolphins had a choice to franchise tag Ogbah or Mike Gesicki and went the cheaper route with Gesicki while working on a deal with Ogbah. Ogbah earned this contract and should continue to be a strong base for the Dolphins defense.

