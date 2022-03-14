Laken Tomlinson to sign three-year contract with Jets, per report

After five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, offensive guard Laken Tomlinson has agred to a deal with the New York Jets, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Tomlinson’s new contract is reportedly worth $40 million over three years ($27 million guaranteed).

This year’s free agent class is top heavy with interior offensive linemen, and Tomlinson is considered one of the best available at his position.

2021 performance

Tomlinson played in all 17 games with the 49ers last season. Health has been something of a calling card for him. He hasn’t missed a game since 2017. An above-average blocker who can stay on the field for a full season is a valuable asset. Tomlinson earned a 75.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, putting him at 11th on the list. He’s been playing in a zone blocking system under Kyle Shanahan, but his ability translates well to any offense.

What it means for the Jets

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is working that San Fran pipeline, getting one of the better offensive lineman in free agency to join him in New York. Tomlinson should instantly help a Jets’ offensive line that has a couple of young guys in Mehki Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, who started at left guard last season. The Jets’ running game struggled to get moving, only averaging 98.1 rushing yards per game last season. The veteran offensive lineman should help create some running lanes for Michael Carter.