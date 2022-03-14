De’Vondre Campbell to re-sign with Packers on 5-year deal, per report

Free agent linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has agreed to a deal with the Packers, according to Bill Huber. His new contract is reportedly worth $50 million over 5 years. After one season with the Green Bay Packers, Campbell is coming off the best campaign of his career.

2021 performance

Campbell posted a career-high 146 total tackles this season, with six tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He had another five passes defended to round out his impressive numbers from 2021. Campbell also earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season.

Drafted in 2016 by the Atlanta Falcons, Campbell played there for four seasons, and spent one year with the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Packers on a one-year, $2 million deal last season.

What it means for Packers

This is great news for the Packers defense, which has to compete with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams for cash.