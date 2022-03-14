Haason Reddick to sign three-year contract with Eagles, per report

Haason Reddick has signed a three-year deal for $45 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Mike Garafolo. Reddick spent the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers and showed that he was deserving of a longer contract. Reddick was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers and their new head coach Matt Rhule who coached Reddick in college at Temple University.

Reddick provides talent and leadership at the outside linebacker position. He likely won’t be the next TJ Watt or anything, but he has been a problem for offenses. He should mesh well with his new team and will certainly make an impact.

2021 performance

The Panthers' 2021 season didn’t have a lot going right for it, but Reddick was a star on defense. His 11 sacks led the team and his 12 tackles for loss ranked second. He was fourth on the team with 68 combined tackles and his performance overall helped quell any concerns after the Cards declined his option.

What it means for Eagles

This is a big financial commitment for the Eagles, who are hoping to bolster their pass rush. They have looked at the quarterbacks in the NFC and understand they have to ramp up that aspect of the team to have a chance. Reddick creates enough issues for offenses to justify this price tag, but this is still a risky deal for the Eagles.