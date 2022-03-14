Zach Ertz signs 3-year contract with Cardinals

Zach Ertz has signed a fresh new contract with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran tight end will remain in Arizona after the team acquired him in exchange for rookie DB Tay Gowan and the Cardinals 2022 fifth-round draft selection from the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played with the Eagles for eight seasons.

With the rise of then-teammate Dallas Goedert, the Eagles traded Ertz, and he immediately looked comfortable with Kyler Murray under center. In his first game with the team after the trade, he reeled in three catches for 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Ertz hasn’t been playing like his former self, but he certainly still has the potential to get there. In the 2021 season, he had 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns. He was very streaky with his performances which is a concern, but with the new deal, he should still have a consistent role as the starting tight end.