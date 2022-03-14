Fantasy fallout: Impact of Steelers signing Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky will head to the Pittsburgh Steelers after a brief stint backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. Not playing probably helped Trubisky’s stock, but he has shown flashes in the past. Those flashes will need to become much more consistent if he is to lead Steelers.

Fantasy football analysis: Mitch Trubisky

The former No. 2 overall pick will come in as the Day 1 starter for the Steelers, making him a quarterback that will be worth looking into as a backup in deeper, season-long leagues. His value will directly depend on how effective he is in the fist few weeks in the regular season. If things look promising, he’d be worth picking up off the wire and storing him for later use.

How signing impacts Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Najee Harris

The Steeler wide receiver trio of Claypool, Johnson, and Smith-Schuster (if he re-signs) should see a bump up in fantasy production considering that they had to make do with the worn out arm of Ben Roethlisberger for the past few seasons.

This will, in theory, take pressure of Harris and free him up to make an even bigger impact on the ground.