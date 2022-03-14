Allen Robinson rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and rumors

We are already into the thick of the NFL offseason and that means free agency. Teams can’t contact free agents until March 16th, but news of the top players will circulate as we close in on that starting point.

Below we will take a look at Chicago Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, adding in rumors as they come along.

Allen Robinson’s 2021 in review

The veteran wide receiver struggled to make an impact this past season as he missed time due to COVID-19 and a hamstring injury. Robinson recorded 38 receptions (66 targets) for 410 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. These stats are a far cry from 2020 where he had career-highs across the board with 102 receptions (151 targets) for 1,250 yards and six TDs. Robinson will look to bounce back next season with an entire offseason to get fully healthy.

WR-needy teams heading into FA

Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington Football Team

New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Allen Robinson free agency news, rumors