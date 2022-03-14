Rob Gronkowski rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and rumors

We are already into the thick of the NFL offseason and that means free agency. Teams can’t contact free agents until March 16th, but news of the top players will circulate as we close in on that starting point.

Below, we will take a look at Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s TE Rob Gronkowski, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and any potential rumors

Rob Gronkowski’s 2021 in review

The four-time All-Pro tight end had a vintage Gronk season in 2021 with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski produced 55 receptions (89 targets) for 802 yards and six touchdowns. The last time the veteran tight end had at least 50 catches in a year was in 2017, where he posted 69 receptions (105 targets) for 1,084 yards and eight scores.

Possible destinations

With Tom Brady unretiring, Gronkowski’s main possibility is re-signing with the Buccaneers. It would be an upset if that doesn’t happen, but stranger things have gone down in the NFL of late.

Rob Gronkowski free agency news, rumors

Updated as news breaks