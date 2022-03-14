Cordarrelle Patterson rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and rumors

We are already into the thick of the NFL offseason and that means free agency. Teams can’t contact free agents until March 16th, but news of the top players will circulate as we close in on that starting point.

Below, we will look at Atlanta Falcon’s RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s 2021 in review

The versatile playmaker shined both in the backfield and in the receiving game last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Patterson recorded a career-high 618 yards on 153 carries and six touchdowns, along with 52 receptions (69 targets) for 548 yards and five touchdowns. It’s rare to see a player at Patterson’s stage of his career reinvent himself, but he did a great job of being a Swiss Army knife and someone you have to account for on offense.

Possible destinations

Patterson has made it known that he’d like to stay with the Falcons, but after such a big season, his stock will never be higher. The Seahawks, Chiefs, Raiders, Giants, Dolphins, Chargers, Jaguars and Patriots are all possibilities.

Cordarrelle Patterson free agency news, rumors

Updated as news breaks