Bobby Wagner rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and rumors

We are already into the thick of the NFL offseason and that means free agency. Teams can’t contact free agents until March 16th, but news of the top players will circulate as we close in on that starting point.

Below, we will look at former Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and track any rumors as they pop up throughout free agency.

Bobby Wagner’s 2021 in review

Wagner shifted from middle linebacker, where he spent his entire career, to RILB in 2021 and he continued his impressive career into his 10th season in the league. He saw a career-high in tackles with 170 a year ago. He saw a drop-off in some categories, though. He had just three tackles for loss, the lowest of his career and one sack, which is the second-lowest of his career. He also had an interception in 2021, but that’s not a massive part of his game anymore. He’s gotten just two picks in the last three years.

Bobby Wagner rumors, possible landing spots