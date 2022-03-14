The start time & TV channel for every first round game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday with the First Four and then follows on Thursday and Friday with the first round. The First Four airs on truTV and TBS, while the first round will air across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. The entire tournament will also air via live stream at March Madness Live.

While the First Four marks the start of the tournament, the first round on Thursday and Friday is when the tournament will be at its craziest. We’ll see upsets well into the second weekend, but the first two days provide the greatest combination of upsets along with the number of games.

We get 16 games on Thursday and 16 more on Friday. The two days tip-off at 12:15 p.m. ET and should wrap up around midnight. That’s 12 hours of basketball, with the only downtime without basketball being dinner time. We get a tip at 4:30 p.m. and then the next tip is at 6:50 p.m. That gives you just enough time to grab a quick dinner and get back in front of the TV.

Here’s how the first week of the tournament will air on television, including start times and television channels. All times listed are in ET.

First Four schedule, Tuesday

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — truTV

9:10 p.m. — No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 12 Wyoming — truTV

First Four schedule, Wednesday

6:40 p.m. — No. 16 Bryant vs. No. 16 Wright State — truTV

9:10 p.m. — No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame — truTV

First-round schedule, Thursday

12:15 p.m. — No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State — CBS

12:40 p.m. — No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence — truTV

1:45 p.m. — No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State — TNT

2:00 p.m. — No. 16 Norfolk St. vs. No. 1 Baylor — TBS

2:45 p.m. — No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee — CBS

3:10 p.m. — No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa — truTV

4:15 p.m. — No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga — TNT

4:30 p.m. — No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina — TBS

6:50 p.m. — No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn — TNT

7:10 p.m. — No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky — CBS

7:20 p.m. — No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s — TBS

7:27 p.m. — No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State — truTV

9:20 p.m. — No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas — TNT

9:40 p.m. — No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State — CBS

9:50 p.m. — No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA — TBS

9:57 p.m. — No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs. No. 1 Kansas — truTV

First-round schedule, Friday

12:15 p.m. — No. 10 Loyola-Chicago vs. No. 7 Ohio State — CBS

12:40 p.m. — No. 15 Jacksonville State vs. No. 2 Auburn — truTV

1:45 p.m. — No. 14 Montana State vs. Texas Tech — TNT

2:00 p.m. — No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 Purdue — TBS

2:45 p.m. — No. 15 Delaware vs. No. 2 Villanova — CBS

3:10 p.m. — No. 10 Miami (FL) vs. No. 7 Southern California — truTV

4:15 p.m. — No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Alabama — TNT

4:30 p.m. — No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Texas — TBS

6:50 p.m. — No. 13 Chattanooga vs. No. 4 Illinois — TNT

7:10 p.m. — No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Duke — CBS

7:20 p.m. — No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 LSU — TBS

7:27 p.m. — No. 16 Wright State/Bryant vs. No. 1 Arizona — truTV

9:20 p.m. — No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 Houston — TNT

9:40 p.m. — No. 10 Davidson vs. No. 7 Michigan State — CBS

9:50 p.m. — No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Wisconsin— TBS

9:57 p.m. — No. 9 TCU vs. No. 8 Seton Hall — truTV