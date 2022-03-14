Fantasy fallout: Impact of Dolphins signing Chase Edmonds

The Miami Dolphins and veteran running back Chase Edmonds reached an agreement on a two-year, $12.1 million deal on Monday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Edmonds will now join a Dolphins team with a new head coach in Mike McDaniels and a crowded backfield, where he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting running back job.

Fantasy football analysis: Chase Edmonds

Last season with the Arizona Cardinals, we saw what Edmonds could do when used to his full extent both in the running and passing games. The former Fordham standout recorded 592 yards on 116 carries (both career-highs) with two touchdowns, along with 43 receptions (53 targets) for 311 yards.

When healthy, Edmonds could be an instant playmaker carrying the ball and split out wide. The veteran running back had four double-digit fantasy performances last season and that was splitting time with James Conner.

How signing impacts Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Duke Johnson, Phillip Lindsay

With the Dolphins coming to terms with Edmonds, they have now five running backs on their active roster. It’s highly unlikely that all five guys will be on the roster when the 2022 season starts in September. Gaskin should be a lock as he can be effective in the passing game out of the backfield.

Ahmed could not duplicate what he did in his rookie season in 2020, which means he could be on the roster bubble. Johnson, who was on the practice squad, brought some life to the Dolphins’ backfield late in the season. And then there’s Lindsay, who has two 1,000-yard seasons on the grounds to start his career. It should be an interesting summer to see how the running back competition plays out.