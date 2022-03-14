Fantasy fallout: Impact of Cardinals re-signing James Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will remain with the organization, signing a three-year, $21 million deal on Monday to remain with the organization.

Conner joined the team last season and made an immediate impact. Appearing in 15 games, he broke off 752 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, supplementing those stats with an additional 375 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air. We’ll go over the impact this singing will make from a fantasy football perspective.

Fantasy football analysis: James Conner

Fantasy outlook for James Conner

Conner was already in RB1 territory and with Chase Edmonds signing with the Dolphins, his value as a top back in the league gets boosted even more. Conner will be a lynchpin of the offense, taking a bulk of the carries.

How signing impacts Eno Benjamin

Conner will get a bulk of the work but with Edmonds departing for Miami, this opens the door for Eno Benjamin to get backup touches and become a waiver wire commodity by the middle of the season.