Fantasy fallout: Impact of Cowboys signing Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys extended WR Michael Gallup in free agency with a five-year, $62.5 deal. Gallup was expected to command this type of contract with the season he had, and the Cowboys decided he was worth keeping around. This extension, combined with the trade of Amari Cooper, opens Gallup up for more targets, catches, yards and touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Fantasy football analysis: Michael Gallup

Fantasy outlook for Michael Gallup

CeeDee Lamb is still the top receiver on this team, and tight end Dalton Schultz is back in the top role. The Cowboys sustained two receivers last year with Cooper, so there’s no reason to think Gallup can’t put up similar numbers this year. He’ll be asked to do that with this contract. Look for the receiver to be a in the WR2 tier, with WR1 upside given Dallas’ offense.

How signing impacts CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Dalton Schultz

Lamb remains a WR1 in fantasy formats, while Schultz should be a decent tight end play. Wilson should see more run as the team’s No. 3 receiver, although there will some competition for snaps at that spot. This offense has shown it can sustain a lot of positions, so Lamb and Schultz are still solid fantasy investments.