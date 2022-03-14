Fantasy fallout: Impact of Cardinals signing Zach Ertz

The Arizona Cardinals made a trade for tight end Zach Ertz during the 2021 season and decided to double-down on their investment, extending Ertz in free agency on a three-year deal worth $31.65 million. With that level of financial commitment, we can expect Ertz to be a big part of this offense in the 2022 season.

Fantasy football analysis: Zach Ertz

Fantasy outlook for Zach Ertz

Last season, Ertz put up 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The scoring rate is a bit underwhelming, but that’s largely because quarterback Kyler Murray missed the back end of the season. Murray’s future with the team is up in the air but assuming he comes back, Ertz is in line for TE1 production this season.

How signing impacts DeAndre Hopkins, AJ Green

Both Hopkins and Green should actually see better matchups with Ertz in the mix. The tight end is a force in the middle of the field and the redzone, which opens things up for Hopkins and Green. This Cardinals offense should be explosive once again, so there’s no reason to worry about potentially having to sustain three players at the skill positions.